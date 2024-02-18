Runners race to support Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI)- Some ran, some walked, but everyone supported. For the first time, Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum hosted a 5k race titled “Museum Miles.”

Nate Greve, the 5k run organizer said this run was a good approach to encourage people to learn about Starkville’s history.

“We were hosting the 5k event for the museum so that we could try to get more advertisement for the museum,” said Greve. “We are trying to get people more interested in the museum and the history of Starkville, where they are at, and where they are coming from.”

Giles Jones crossed the finish line first.

“It is nice, and it is always fun to come across the line and be the first one to do it,” said Jones. “It makes that training what it is, and it makes it all worth it to just win.”

Whether you’re first or last, Stephen Cunetto, President of the Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum, said it was his pleasure to connect people’s passion for recreational activities, the arts, and history.

“We would love to see more races in Starkville,” said Cunnetto. “It was good to see people out exercising and supporting the museum.”

Cunnetto is ambitious about highlighting the stories of Oktibbeha County.

“The mission of the museum is to preserve Oktibbeha County history in Starkville, we are trying to tell different stories of various people from the community and the impact that they had on the nation,” Cunnetto said.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X