Running back Henry Parrish Jr. returns to Ole Miss after two-year stint with Miami

Miami running back Henry Parrish Jr. is returning to Ole Miss for the second time. He combined for 816 rushing yards and five touchdowns for the Rebels in two seasons and was part of the lethal three-headed rushing attack in 2021 that also included Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner.

Parrish Jr. had over 1,200 yards the past two seasons with the Hurricanes and now adds some serious depth to the Rebels’ running back room.