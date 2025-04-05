Saturday Severe Weather Threat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Northeast Mississippi has one more threat for severe weather to end the week. All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes and damaging winds beginning now and lasting through daybreak Sunday.

TONIGHT: A long line of storms is slowly beginning to work their way through the region, extending from Kentucky to Louisiana. This line of storms will pack a punch with embedded tornadoes and damaging winds within the line. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded their outlook, adding a new Level 4/5 Moderate Risk to include the majority of our northwestern viewing area.

The main threats for this event will be tornadoes located within the main line of storms and strong, damaging winds greater than 50-60 mph. Additionally, there could be some flash flooding concerns especially in low lying and rural areas. A Tornado Watch is now in effect for our far northwestern counties until 7 pm, but I expect more counties to be added throughout the night.

Stay weather aware tonight and have multiple ways to receive warnings!