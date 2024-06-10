Scattered storms continue tonight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered thunderstorms continue to work their way through the region tonight with some of them being on the stronger side. Most of our counties remain under a severe thunderstorm watch with the possibility of damaging winds and some hail. A few lingering showers for the early start of our Monday morning before quickly clearing out for the rest of the day. Temperatures will quickly climb throughout this week!

TONIGHT – A warm and stormy night for lots of us as we look to close out our Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms continue to work their way through the area tonight as a cold front slowly pushes southeastward. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with damaging winds and hail, so lots of us are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that extends until 10:00 PM for our MS counties and until 1:00 AM for AL counties. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s tonight.

TOMORROW – A few isolated showers for the very early hours of our Monday morning, but as the cold front works its way out of the area we’ll see any leftover showers clear out pretty quickly! Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky conditions for tomorrow afternoon with highs only in the mid 80s thanks to that cold front!

THIS WEEK – We’ll stay mostly clear and dry for the start of the next work week with our temperatures quickly warming back up into the 90s!