Scott Colom for Senate State of the Race Memo: $600k Raised in 27 Day

Scott Colom

(PRESS RELEASE) – Sources from a Press Release say that in the 27 days after launching his campaign for the U.S. Senate, Scott Colom raised nearly $600,000 with over $580,000 cash on hand — an extraordinary and historic milestone achieved in less than a month.

The campaign received contributions from more than 3,400 individuals, including from every corner of Mississippi. Those are remarkable numbers in the Magnolia State, especially for a first-time statewide candidate — a clear sign of enthusiasm for Scott’s candidacy and growing confidence from Mississippians across the state.

This is the most any Democratic Senate candidate in Mississippi has ever raised in their first quarter. The previous best was $400,000.

This impressive start puts the campaign on a solid financial and organizational footing heading into the on-year.

MISSISSIPPI IS READY FOR NEW LEADERSHIP

Mississippians are ready for leadership that puts our state over D.C. politics, unlike Cindy Hyde-Smith, especially as more than 140,000 residents are at risk of losing healthcare, eight hospitals are on the brink of closure, and farmers continue to suffer under destructive tariff policies.

Our campaign is building momentum across all 82 counties, powered by real people and a clear message: Bring good jobs back to Mississippi. Save our hospitals. Expand opportunity for all Mississippians.

With strong early fundraising, growing grassroots energy, and a strategic plan to compete in every county– this campaign is leaving no stone unturned.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Mississippi families are being crushed by Cindy Hyde-Smith’s failures:

140,000 Mississippians are being kicked off healthcare, while over 300,000 Mississippians are seeing their premiums skyrocket.

Eight hospitals are at risk of closing their doors, leaving rural communities without critical access. Their closures would force some Mississippians to drive hours to get the care they need – time that could be the difference between life and death.

Farmers are being squeezed by tariffs and rising equipment costs. Senator Hyde-Smith recently went on the Ruthless Podcast and admitted “farmers out there may not […] hold out” as tariffs hurt their livelihoods.

Tornado survivors are still waiting on FEMA aid.

Scott is the only candidate fighting for working people, not party insiders or special interests.

HOW WE CAN WIN

Low Cost, High Impact: Mississippi is one of the most affordable states in the country to run a competitive campaign. A well-funded, statewide race here can compete for one-eighth of the cost of campaigns in Georgia, Pennsylvania, or Ohio.

Building the Coalition to Win: Nearly 40% of Mississippi’s population is Black — the largest share in the nation – and can be mobilized to vote by the right candidate with a strong message. Scott performed 11 points better than a national Democrat in his district, which is majority-white. If the election were held today, only 38% of voters said they would support Hyde-Smith, but nearly half – 46% of respondents – said they would prefer to vote for someone else.

Closing the Gap: Democratic margins have been improving consistently in Mississippi. In the 2020 election the Democratic Senate candidate lost by 130,000 votes. In the 2023 Governor’s race, Brandon Presley lost by just 27,000 votes.

OUR OPPONENT IS VULNERABLE

Cindy Hyde-Smith’s early panic speaks volumes.

On the first day of Scott’s campaign, Hyde-Smith launched a 60-second attack ad, a desperate move no confident incumbent makes. She’s already sounding the alarm about her tough re-election campaign, describing Scott as a “serious opponent.”

Hyde-Smith is unpopular and facing midterm backlash over her Mississippi-Last agenda. A poll from July showed Hyde-Smith’s approval ratings are underwater, with 45% of Mississippians holding an unfavorable view of her, and only 44% with a favorable view of her. The poll found that 61% of independents do not want to re-elect Hyde-Smith, and even 34% of Republicans are either undecided or voting against her. A nonpartisan group ranked her the least effective Republican Senator within two years of taking office.

Any incumbent attacking a challenger this early is scared, and knows she doesn’t have a record to stand on.

SCOTT IS THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR MISSISSIPPI

At 42 years old, Scott Colom brings the energy, vision, and values Mississippi needs. A District Attorney with a 94% conviction rate of violent criminals, he can speak with authority about combating crime, a key issue Republicans often try to weaponize against Democrats. Scott also connects naturally with younger voters through TikTok and social media, using his communication skills to reach audiences traditional campaigns often ignore.

Scott has already proven he can outperform expectations — overperforming national Democrats by 10 points in his 2023 election while Biden was in the White House.

The Washington Post praised Scott’s authentic ability to talk about tackling crime, while NBC News highlighted his common-sense approach to problems Mississippians are focused on, like costs and health care.

As Scott’s Mississippi-First campaign builds momentum, Cindy Hyde-Smith knows that her job has never been more endangered. Mississippians are ready for a change and will make their voices heard next November.

