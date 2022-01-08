Search is on for Saltillo bank robbery suspect

Surveillance video catches bank robbery suspect in getaway car

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – A manhunt is underway for the suspect in an armed bank robbery in Saltillo.

It was shortly after 11:30 when 9 11 received a call about a robbery at the BancorpSouth branch in Saltillo. The suspect wore a mask and gloves.

“With a hood, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the tellers,” said Saltillo Police Chief Daniel McKinney.

The chief says officers from Saltillo, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the Special Operations Group from the Tupelo Police Department and their K9 Unit were on the scene within minutes.

While police were working the crime scene at the bank, detectives and investigators were canvassing businesses at a nearby shopping center to see if security cameras captured the suspect or his vehicle.

“We found some surveillance video that shows he then left in a newer model, Dodge Durango gray in color, last seen driving north on the four-lane on 45,” Chief McKinney said.

Chief McKinney says witnesses told police the Durango had a temporary paper tag for a license plate. Surveillance video from nearby businesses also shows the suspect walking to the bank, and driving off in the Durango. The chief encourages anyone who may have seen the suspect or the Durango call authorities.

“It’s very unusual, if any of the citizens out here saw the young man walking feel free to call and give us what they saw or anything like that,” the chief said.

The FBI arrived on the scene an hour or so after the robbery and will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call local authorities.