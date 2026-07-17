Searing Heat Continues Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) — High temperatures and primarily sunny conditions will prevail as this week wraps up.

TODAY: Temperatures will peak around 95° this afteroon, but it will feel a good deal hotter than that, with a heat index over 100°. Mostly sunny skies will stick around for most of the day, but a stray pop-up storm cannot be ruled out.

THIS WEEKEND: A high pressure system will continue to raise temperatures into the mid-nineties this weekend. Partly cloudy skies will stick around for most of the weekend; however, continued humidity will enable some brief, isolated showers and storms to pop up, especially on Sunday. There will not be too much relief from the heat overnight, with lows in the mid-seventies.