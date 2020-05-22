SEC Permits Voluntary Athletic Activities To Begin June 8th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WCBI) — The Southeastern Conference has permitted voluntary in-person athletics activities for football and men’s and women’s basketball to begin on June 8th.

In a press release, the SEC states activities can begin in accordance to safety guidelines set by universities and state and local governments.

- Advertisement -

The SEC decision comes two days after the NCAA Division I Council voted to lift the lockout on voluntary workouts on campus by football and basketball players at the end of the month.

The conference had suspended any athletic activities on campus through May 31st.

To read the full release from the SEC, click here: https://bit.ly/2Zsp1u4