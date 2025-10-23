Secretary of State Office reminds absentee voters of upcoming elections

absentee voting

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – There are a number of elections and special elections coming up on November 4, and the Secretary of State’s Office is reminding absentee voters that now is the time to act.

Circuit Clerks’ Offices statewide will be open for in-person absentee voting Saturday from 8 am until Noon.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, November 1. Voting will be conducted from 8 am until Noon as well.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day on Tuesday, November 4.

In the viewing area, there will be races in Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Lafayette, Monroe, Noxubee, and Pontotoc Counties.

If you have questions, please call your County Circuit Clerk’s Office or go to the Secretary of State’s website.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.