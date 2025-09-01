Secretary of State’s Office promoting voter registration

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Right to Vote is one of America’s greatest civil liberties, and, this month Secretaries of State are reminding people to take the first step to exercising that right.

September is National Voter Registration Month.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is joining other members of the National Association of Secretaries of State in encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about requirements and deadlines for voter registration.

This year, September 16th will be highlighted as National Voter Registration Day.

For more information on how to register to vote, you can go to your county Circuit Clerk’s Office or the Secretary of State’s website.

By the way, the deadline to register for the November 4th Special Election is October 6th.