Mobile U-Haul employee arrested in connection with reported theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WWAY reports that Mobile Police Department officers have arrested a man accused of stealing money from a business.

According to an MPD news release, officers were called to the U-Haul location on Springhill Avenue on June 2 at around 1 pm regarding a reported theft.

When the officers arrived, they said they had spoken to the person who reported the incident, and that person told them an employee had “illegally returned customer purchases to a personal card.”

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The employee, now identified as 31-year-old Devonte Miller-Wilkes, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree theft of property.

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