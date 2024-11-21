Several cold nights ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Colder, drier, and calm air is moving into the Deep South as we read this. Overnight lows are getting ready to DROP! Get your warm clothes ready.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The Arctic air moving in now and will be dropping overnight lows into the upper 30s. This will be the first of several COLD mornings. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning to warm your vehicle up before driving.

THURSDAY: Highs will be close to 60, most of the corner in the middle to upper 50s. Lots of sun and a bit of breeze will maintain. Low temps will stay on the cold side, falling again into the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: The end of the week will hold the coolest afternoon highs, with temperatures in the middle 50s. Conditions maintain the same – calm, clear, and a little breezy. The coldest of the air hits overnight and into the weekend. Low to middle 30s are expected early Saturday morning.

WEEKEND: Due to the lows getting right near freezing, patchy frost will be possible Saturday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Patchy frost with lows in the middle 30s for Sunday morning. High temps will be warming back up, hitting upper 60s Sunday afternoon.