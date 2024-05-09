Severe storms possible tonight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front is moving into the area this afternoon and evening and will allow thunderstorms to develop. A strong to severe thunderstorm is possible. Once the front passes, we will experience a distinct change in air mass. Instead of the very warm and muggy weather of the past week, humidity and temperatures will drop for Friday and the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11pm for parts of the area. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible as a cold front moves into the area. They will have plentiful energy to work with given how warm and humid it is today. Storms will begin in the evening and diminish by 10pm. Damaging winds and large hail will be the greatest threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. We will have a few hours of dry time overnight, but scattered storms are possible once again before sunrise mainly along and south of the US-82 corridor. The second round will also carry a severe potential.

FRIDAY: Behind the cold front, less humid weather will push into the region. Dew points will drop to a pleasant level. Additionally, high temperatures will only peak near 80°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: With lower humidity behind the front, temperatures will be able to fall into the mid-50s. It will be a cool start to Saturday morning!

A LOOK AHEAD: Comfortable weather will persist into the weekend. Highs both days will be near 80° with some sunshine. Rain returns to the forecast on Monday.