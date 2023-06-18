Severe Storms Tonight, Gradually Improving Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Intense storms will roll through the area Sunday night, then our weather gradually begins to improve on Monday.

TONIGHT: Severe storms will develop around 7 PM Sunday and move through the area, lasting until 2-3 AM Monday morning. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes are possible. Localized flash flooding is also a concern where the heaviest rain sets up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride tonight. Have a plan in case a warning is issued, have a way to get weather alerts, and stay safe. Chance of rain: 90%. Low near 71°.

MONDAY: Cloudy in the morning, but skies will gradually clear up as the day goes on. We will likely see some sunshine later in the afternoon. A stray shower is possible in far northeast Mississippi and west Alabama as the low pressure system moves east and stalls. High near 86°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with only a small chance for a shower. High near 87°.