Severe weather risk next 2 days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Severe storms return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon & evening and again late Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: The weather trends even warmer and more humid today with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s. While a good chunk of the day will be dry, an isolated shower or storm is possible before sunset.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A higher threat for strong to severe storms will build in across northern parts of the state, mainly north of US 82 as storms develop in from Arkansas. Large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes will be possible with this activity. Additionally, training storms could produce instances of flash flooding in spots as rain amounts potentially exceed 2″.

THURSDAY: Any storms leftover from Wednesday night should be winding down toward daybreak, leaving another warm & humid day. A lingering boundary/warm front across northern MS could serve as a focus for isolated severe storm development in the afternoon and early evening hours. Should this occur, all modes of severe would be possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: All eyes will be on developments in the Arklatex/Arklamiss region. The expectation is for a line of storms to be racing toward northern MS after midnight, bringing attendant threats for damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

FRIDAY: A few severe storms could linger through daybreak across far eastern MS and western AL, but most of the day should feature clearing and breezy weather behind the front. Highs should reach the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Gorgeous early March weather is in store! Cool mornings and warm afternoons are on the way with lots of sun.