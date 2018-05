LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is facing a Sexual Battery charge.

Frederick Patmon, 28, was recently indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury.

In November 2017, Columbus police were called to a home and spoke with a teenage girl’s mother.

The girl was under the age of 16. Her mother accused Patmon of sexually assaulting the child in the home.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail.