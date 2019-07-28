Shooting at Gilroy garlic festival in San Francisco Bay Area

CBSN

A report of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival caused mass chaos among festival attendees Sunday evening, according to CBS San Francisco.

The Gilroy Police Department acknowledged the “victims of today’s shooting” in a tweet, but didn’t provide any further details. Police said “the scene is still active.”

The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

A witness at Christmas Hill Park, where the festival is held annually, recorded video of people scrambling to escape and posted it on social media. Gilroy is located approximately 33 miles south of San Jose.

According to CBS San Francisco, multiple emergency crews and ambulances have responded at the scene tending to injuries. People have been evacuated to a nearby amphitheater as a safe point.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for latest updates.