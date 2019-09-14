Shooting in Seattle leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Teen with vape-related lung illness sues Juul Labs
According to the lawsuit, the 18-year-old had been vaping for about a year and a half but was recently hospitalized for severe lung damage
- Advertisement -
11H ago
Sackler family accused of hiding $1 billion in Swiss accounts
The transfers bolster allegations by New York and other states that the Sacklers worked to shield their wealth in recent years over fears of legal threats
14H ago
New research offers clues to the effects of vaping
According to the CDC, at least 380 people have had vaping-related illnesses
14H ago
FDA recommends approval for peanut allergy treatment
The treatment is designed to “trick” a patient’s immune system
14H ago
Whole Foods dropping health care for part-time workers
The high-end grocery chain, owned by Amazon, will cut health insurance for about 1,900 workers
16H ago