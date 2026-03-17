Shooting suspect now behind bars in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting suspect is now behind bars in Winston County.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, the Winston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Bobby White, Junior.

White was wanted for Aggravated Assault and Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in connection with a shooting last Thursday.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Miller Avenue that night.

One person was injured.

When the first deputy got to the scene, White allegedly fired shots in the deputy’s direction and then ran from the scene, prompting the manhunt.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

It is not known if White will face additional charges.

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