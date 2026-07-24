Shuqualak man behind bars for breaking into a Dollar General

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – A Shuqualak man is behind bars for breaking into a Dollar General and allegedly stealing store items.

According to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office, Donquez Semaja McCaa broke into the Shuqualak store on Line Street late Wednesday night by throwing a rock through the top window.

After climbing through and getting cuts to his hand, investigators said McCaa used a garbage can to steal a number of items worth around $278.

Deputies arrested McCaa later at his home and charged him with breaking and entering of a commercial building.

Authorities recovered the stolen items at the home and took McCaa to the Noxubee County Detention Center, where he is facing a $10,000.

If anyone has any information on the case, you can call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

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