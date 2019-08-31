Singer Ellie Goulding marries art dealer Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding is officially married to art dealer Caspar Jopling, according to People Magazine. The singer married Jopling, her longtime boyfriend in North Yorkshire, England on Saturday.

Goulding wore an elegant wedding dress with a detailed high neck, long sleeves and train.

Jopling complemented the bride with a black suite and a navy tie. The couple was very public when they announced their engagement — by having the news printed in the married section of the U.K’s The Times newspaper, People reports.

Newly married singer Ellie Goulding and art dealer Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding, in York, England, Saturday Aug. 31, 2019. (James Hardisty/PA via AP) James Hardisty / AP

“The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands,” the couple shared in August 2018.

The couple had several members of the royal family attend the ceremony, including Princess Eugenie. The guest list also included celebrities like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, according to People.