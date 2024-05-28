Slight humidity break into mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – While it remains warm, we’ll get a slight break in the humidity levels over the next few days. That being said, occasional rain chances are also possible!

TUESDAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine with highs back to 90 degrees by afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the lower 60s.

WED/THU: Isolated to scattered showers and a few storms are possible as moisture levels rebuild across the region. While briefly heavier activity is possible, we don’t expect major issues. Highs will drop back into the 80s.

WEEKEND: Rain chances may stick around into Saturday and Sunday after a mostly dry Friday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s.