Slow warming mid-week along with increased rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – Gradual warming into the mid and possibly upper 70s is in store mid-week. Rain and potential storm chances come along the way as well.

TUESDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few showers are likely to move into northern parts of the area closer to or after midnight. Some of these may be briefly heavy and stick around through daybreak Wednesday.

WED/THU: On & off showers are expected Wednesday, keeping in mind a good portion of the day may tend to be dry. However, when the rain is “on”, it could be heavy at times. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Thursday brings more potential for thunderstorms, especially if any are able to redevelop in a more favorable environment in the afternoon. If so, a few stronger storms with wind and hail would be possible. Stay tuned for updates on Thursday’s storm coverage & possible impacts.

FRI/WEEKEND: Friday still looks quite nice in between storm systems. Yet another front is set to move through Saturday afternoon, bringing another chance of rain. While some showers could linger into early Sunday, dry weather looks to return by afternoon.