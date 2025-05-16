Small fly prompts concern across the state of Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A small fly is prompting big concern across the Southern portion of the U.S.

The United States suspended the importation of live cattle, horses, and bison from Mexico on May 11, due to the expansion of New World Screwworm flies in Southern Mexico.

The screwworm is an invasive pest that poses a serious threat to livestock and other mammals, including pets, and in rare cases, humans.

The worm was eradicated in the U.S. decades ago, but over the past two years, it has spread north through Panama and into Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, and now Mexico.

Adult screwworm flies have orange eyes, a metallic blue or green body, and three dark stripes along their backs.

Their ability to feed on fresh flesh makes them particularly dangerous to livestock and other animals.

If you suspect the presence of New World Screwworm, contact the Mississippi Board of Animal Health at 601-359-1170.

