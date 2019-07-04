Smithville celebrates independence and democracy

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – July 4th is about a month away from the primary elections.

Thursday, Smithville found a way to celebrate independence by promoting our democracy.

Political candidates took the front stage at Memorial Park.

There was also entertainment in between the stump speeches.

Folks could even participate in the watermelon eating and seed spitting contest!

For organizers, this is a celebration of our country and a town on the rebound.

“Eight years ago we were hit by the tornado, and we are wanting to bring our community together and this is a way we can do it. Smithville is rebounding, finally,” said Smithville event committee member Kim Johnson. “We have houses going up. We want people that are not from here to be able to come to our town.”

There was also patriotic-themed events throughout the day.

The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday.