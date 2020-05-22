Smithville HC Campbell Steps Down, Takes OC Job At Itawamba AHS

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — After three seasons as the head coach of Smithville high school football, Michael Campbell announced he’ll be stepping down from his position.

Campbell tells WCBI he’s accepted the offensive coordinator position at Itawamba AHS. The Indians were in the market for a new head of the offense after previous OC Baylor Dampeer took the head coaching job at Houston high school.

Campbell led Smithville to a 28-11 record, reaching the 1A North Half Championship in 2018.