SNAP benefits replacement application deadline is April 24

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tornado survivors in Montgomery County that receive SNAP benefits have an approaching deadline.

Folks in those two counties must submit a SNAP replacement application.

The deadline to complete the application is April 24.

You can do this online or by going to the county department of human services office.

This is to replace food that spoiled during the power outages and benefits before the storm.

This is only for Montgomery County. For folks in Monroe County, it will be automatically added.

If you are not a SNAP recipient in Montgomery or Monroe Counties you should apply for D-SNAP.

For more information on D-SNAP, visit USDA announces approval of D-SNAP for Mississippi disaster areas.

