SOCSD to host summer feeding program in June

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District is helping you save a little on your grocery budget this summer.

Here’s one reason you should go back to school this summer.

The program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

That means meals will be delicious and meet daily nutritional guidelines.

And, for the kids, it’s free.

The Henderson-Ward Stewart Elementary School feeding program is set June 1.

” Any student 18 years or younger is welcome to come in and have a free breakfast and lunch,” said Ginny Hill, Child Nutrition Director.

For visitors over 18, breakfast is $2, and lunch is $3.

Hill encourages parents to bring their children to the cafeteria.

” It is a completely balanced meal. We serve all five food groups at lunch. We serve three food groups at breakfast, and we follow USDA guidelines for the regular school lunches. So, those are the things with adequate calories, reduced-sodium,” said Hill.

And there’s no paperwork involved.

You bring your child to the cafeteria on campus and take them through the food line.

” We will be opening up the dining room this year. So you may sit down and have a meal with us if you like,” said Hill.

The pandemic forced changes, but now things are back to normal, and the menu is improved.

” Since the start of COVID, we had not had anyone dining in with us. All the meals were to go. That limited the options we had to offer. This is kind of getting back to the original summer food program where you did come in and eat with us on campus. This is exciting to have back some normalcy in the cafeteria, ” said Hill.

And climbing food prices may help families facing financial burdens at home.

” This can bridge those gaps. While parents plan for summer, things can get in the way. This can help with those grocery bills,” said Hill.

As a note, the program will be closed on June 20 . Meals will not be delivered this summer.

For a menu list, call Henderson-Ward Steward Elementary Child Nutrition Office.