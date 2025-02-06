Sorority hosts HBCU Fair for Columbus High School students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some students in Columbus got a chance to broaden their after-high school horizons today, February 6.

The Nu Theta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority teamed up with Columbus High School to present a Historically Black College and University Fair and Business Expo.

All of Mississippi’s HBCUs had representatives at the expo.

Organizers also brought in Black-owned businesses from the area, so that students could pick their brains to learn more about entrepreneurship.

“This is a very important opportunity for them to learn and grow from what they learn in school, and then what they’re going to get in the future, outside of school,” said Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority member, Eddie Love.

Almost 50 businesses and schools were on hand for today’s expo.

This is the 3rd year for the school and the sorority to team up for the event.

