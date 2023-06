South Lowndes Water Association issues boil water notice

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Customers of the South Lowndes Water Association are under a boil water notice.

If you live west of Hardy Billups and west of Highway 45 Alternate, you must boil your water for one minute before use.

The notice is because of line breakage.

It is expected to end next Thursday, June 22.

