Southwest plane collides with pickup truck at Baltimore airport

BALTIMORE — Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight from Florida say a pickup truck hit their plane on the runway at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, CBS Baltimore reports. One passenger tweeted a photo that showed the truck under the jet:

I wonder if @wjz is gonna cover this pic.twitter.com/FQXwuk3B0w — Lady Z (@ZurynaS) May 7, 2018

Southwest Airlines issued the following statement overnight: “I can confirm that Southwest Flight 6263 was pulling into the gate at Baltimore Washington International Airport when a ground vehicle came into contact with the aircraft. There are no injuries and the 172 passengers are deplaning via airstairs. That is all the information I have at this time.”

Passengers say they unboarded and were led to an area where they were given warm soda, peanuts, and an apology from the airline, CBS Baltimore reports. They say they were held for approximately 20-30 minutes and then were released and allowed to get their bags.

The Boeing 737 left Fort Lauderdale late Sunday night. According to the airline’s flight tracker, it landed in Baltimore at 12:46 a.m., shortly before its scheduled arrival.

Neither the airline nor the airport has released any further details.