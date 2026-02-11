Spartan Composites to be locating manufacturing operations in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A leader in the field of composite matting will be making its home in North Mississippi.

The Mississippi Business Journal is reporting that Spartan Composites will be locating its manufacturing operations in Saltillo.

Spartan specializes in advanced composite matting used in the infrastructure, oil and gas, defense, and utility sectors.

The company plans to invest $49 million in its new facility.

When fully operational, the plant will create 45 permanent jobs.

Spartan plans to begin operations in September 2027 and be fully staffed by December 2027.

