Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama.

Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft.

Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle.

He was last seen near the intersection of US 80 and Dallas County 45 in Dallas County.

Investigators say if you see him you should not approach him. Call 911 or the Tuscaloosa County Highway Patrol Post.