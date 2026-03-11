Spring Break means fun for hundreds of youngsters at Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi

The Boys and Girls Club of New Albany is open for business and fun during Spring Break.

This is more fun than staying home being bored, isn’t it?

“Yessir,” said Keegan.

Keegan has been a member of the New Albany Boys and Girls Club for years and says his favorite part is playing basketball with his friends. For Spring Break, known as ‘spring fling,’ the club expands its regular hours, providing a fun and safe place for kids.

Club Director Marquel Conner said staff members also want to encourage and teach kids the importance of making the right decisions and doing their best at all times.

“We look to cater to parents, there is just not enough time in the day and we know parents work a lot of late hours and so we try and step in and fill that void, whether it is communications, teaching different life skills and such, not that parents don’t know about it, but a lot of times they are busy having to work and simply be parents and so that is where the club tries to step in and fill that gap,” Conner said

Ezekiel Houston is a high school senior who has been a member of the New Albany Boys and Girls Club for 11 years. He says it has helped him in many ways. “It has helped me be a better leader, improve my communication skills, team building skills, they have activities in here, they help me academically, with tutoring, it is overall a good place to be,” Houston said.