Spring Pattern Continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are keeping the nice weather around for now, but a cold front will bring rain and storms chances along with cooler temperatures during the middle of the week.

MONDAY: Temperatures will climb into the 70’s by lunchtime, with high temperatures in the low-80’s. A nice day to get outside! We’ll have plenty of sunshine and a light breeze out of the south.

TUESDAY: Isolated rain and storm chances return on Tuesday. Many of us will stay dry, but a few of our northern areas could see a few showers and storms, especially Tuesday evening. High temperatures will be in the low-80’s, with breezy winds out of the south.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll be dry to start the day, but isolated rain and storms are possible during the afternoon. A cold front will pass through the area Wednesday evening, bringing a line of potentially strong storms that will move through the area during the nighttime hours. Damaging winds and small hail will be the main concern with this line; however, an isolated tornado is possible. Right now, most of our area is in a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather – stay weather aware as we head into Wednesday.