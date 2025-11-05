Starbucks unionized workers say they’ll strike on Nov. 13 if coffee giant doesn’t finalize contract

Starbucks Logo

(CBS) – According to CBS News, Starbucks unionized workers say they plan to strike on Nov. 13 — when the coffee chain will hold its annual Red Cup Day promotion — unless the company finalizes a labor contract by that date.

Starbucks Workers United announced Wednesday that its members voted to authorize a strike as they push to secure a first contract that offers them better pay and more flexible hours. Thousands of union members weighed in, with an overwhelming majority — 92% — voting in favor of the strike, according to the labor group.

The union said if Starbucks doesn’t deliver a contract in the next week, the strike would begin the same day as Starbucks’ Red Cup Day, an annual event intended to drum up business for the coffee giant’s holiday menu.

The strike would start at coffee shops in 25 U.S. cities, with additional stores later joining in if no progress is made, according to a spokesperson for Starbucks Workers United.

“The ball is in Starbucks’ court,” Michelle Eisen, a union spokesperson and barista at Starbucks, said in a statement.

