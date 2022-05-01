Starkville Area Art Council holds annual Art in the Park showcase

The goal was to inspire and promote creativity in for the youth

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-Starkville Area Art Council held it’s seventh annual Art in the Park.

Different artists and volunteers lined the field of J.L King Park in Starkville to show off their art and let kids create their own masterpieces.

The goal was to inspire and promote creativity in for the youth. Canvas painting, face painting, making beads was available families.

“The world we live in now can be a lot .I think kids can pick up on that ,so I think this is just a great time for them to be kids and let them be who they are. This is just so fun for us it’s like a selfish thing because they’re giving so much to me more than they realize,” said volunteer Sarah Rendrn.

Starkville Area Art Council plans for the event in 2023 to bring an even larger crowd.