Starkville bakery, Power of the Almond, finds new location

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville bakery that was saved by the power of social media is cooking up a new recipe.

The gluten and keto-friendly shop, Power of the Almond, posted on social media in January that they would be closing their doors.

Well, that post racked up thousands of likes and shares, and the opportunity to continue their business.

After several months of looking to move locations, the bakery has found its new home off Highway 12 in Starkville right behind Starbucks, and better yet, their ovens are hot and doors are open.

