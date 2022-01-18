Starkville community members work to keep MLK Jr’s dream alive

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Serving others is one facet of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

Monday, Starkville residents rolled up their sleeves to make their community a better place.

“I think Martin Luther King just valued his life on giving back to the better man,” said MSU student Cameron Mayers.

“Everything he did was for us to be together and for us to be serving the community multi-racial,” said Christopher Null, MSU student.

“I think Dr. King was all about serving a purpose greater than yourself,” said MSU student Ian Evans.

Words from a community that stand by what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for… A purpose beyond yourself.

Mississippi State student Cameron Mayers and others pack bags of food at Starkville Strong to help the neediest and hungriest people in the community.

“I think it means a lot to help because it’s really just cultivating the vision that he made on the life and really just continuing the legacy that he had for generations to come,” said Mayers.

“He was an activist he got out there and he got his hands dirty to serve his people to serve his community to make that change and us to continue that legacy we have to get our hands dirty and do the same things that he did in the same way,” Null said.

And working in the dirt is what other volunteers were doing at Camp Seminole in Oktibbeha County.

Walking side by side to help other people build bonds and that is the ultimate goal for MSU’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.

“Having this group out here and being able to give back to our community you know bring everyone a little closer together i feel like is really the message of the day,” said Evans.

Visions of Mississippians working together for a better place to live is one of the “Dreams” Dr. King had for a world of equality.

The volunteers are hoping they are helping make those dreams come true.