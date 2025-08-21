Starkville Discovery Center “Starkville in the Spotlight” event

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Discovery Center in Starkville is trying to make sure everyone knows who the city officials and business owners are.

The Discovery Center held a “Starkville in the Spotlight” event.

This allowed people to come out and meet the city officials and different business owners.

Over so many vendors were set up for this event.

Program Manager for Project Peace, Shenina Brown, said this was all for people to be able to put faces to names.

“This definitely will benefit them because it is so good to be able to put a name and a face together, and people are able to come out and actually talk to someone to get those resources, whether it is for their family or their friends. This allows us to basically be more comfortable with our officials in the community. This allows people not to be scared, ask questions, and to be able to receive the help that we need,” said Shenina Brown, Program Manager for Project Peace.

The Spotlight was held at the Starkville Sportsplex.

