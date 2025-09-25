Starkville High is moving to MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Maroon and yellow became one on Thursday for the second time in Starkville.

Mississippi State University and Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District signed a memorandum of understanding for a new high school — on MSU’s campus.

“This is a wonderful celebratory occasion for us here at Mississippi State University, for Starkville, Oktibbeha County… where today we’re announcing our commitment to work with the school district to bring and build a brand-new state of the art high school,” said MSU President, Dr. Mark Keenum.

This isn’t the first time the two have joined forces.

In 2020, they opened Partnership Middle School at MSU.

“This is an exciting second chapter because the first chapter is what we’re standing in, which is the Partnership School for the younger ages. This one being a high school is incredible,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

“I think it’ s a historic day for us here in Starkville and you know, our community has really poured into this middle school over the years and Mississippi State has to. And we’ve just seen the fruits of that labor over the last five years and the benefits that those students have received,” said SOCSD Superintendent Dr. Tony McGee.

SHS is presently located off Louisville Street on Yellow Jacket Drive.

Superintendent Tony McGee believes having the high school on a college campus will make taking the next academic step easier for students.

“As they get ready to transition to higher education, we hope it makes students feel more comfortable being on a college campus every day especially for those first generational college students that may have never been in a college classroom or on a college campus,” said McGee.

Earlier this year, MSU submitted a proposal to try to bring another high school to its campus.

“I think Starkville is an ideal location for MSMS,” said Spruill.

“I think the fact that we’re working with the community to build a wonderful state of the art high school here that will provide unique experience for all students will be something that the Board of Education for the whole state will look at and consider,” said Keenum.

The new Starkville High will be located near Partnership Middle.

The school district passed a bond issue in July to help fund the construction.

A timeline for construction has not been set.

The superintendent said they are in the designing and programming phases of it now.

