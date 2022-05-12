Starkville High School seniors visit local elementary schools

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a trip down memory lane. The senior class at Starkville High School spent the morning making a final stop at all the elementary schools in the district.

The annual “Senior Walk” gives the soon-to-be graduates a chance to see some of their former teachers and get well wishes from the current students.

The first stop was at Sudduth Elementary where kindergarten and first graders cheered them on as they made their way around the building.

The grads visited every school in the district before making it back to the high school.

Graduation at Starkville High School is scheduled for May 27th at Yellowjacket Stadium.