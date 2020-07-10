    Starkville Man Accused Of Hitting Child & Woman With Hammer

    By
    Joey Barnes
    -
    0
    Darius McGee Source: OCSO

    STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is accused of hitting a 13-month-old child and a woman with a hammer.

    Darius McGee, 23, of Starkville is charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence and child abuse.

    - Advertisement -

    He was recently indicted by an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury.

    Prosecutors allege McGee hit the woman in the head with the hammer. The child was also hit with a hammer.

    The indictment on the May 2019 incident does not describe the injuries to the victims or if McGee is related to the child.

    He is out of jail on bond.

    Report a Typo
    SHARE