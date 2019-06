STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is in jail for allegedly having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.

Ronald Mobley, 22, was charged with statutory rape.

Oktibbeha County deputies were called to Walter Bell Road this past Sunday where a report was made.

Sixteen is the age of consent in Mississippi.

Investigator said the case is still on-going.