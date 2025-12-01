Starkville Mayor delivers State of the City briefing to community leaders

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With growth comes some growing pains. Starkville is experiencing some of those, but overall, things are going well.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill delivered a “State of the City” briefing today to business and community leaders.

Spruill pointed out that even with an increase this year, Starkville still has a tax rate lower than many cities of its size.

And, the city provides high-quality services at that rate.

She also noted that sales tax makes up a good portion of the city’s budget, and part of that is driven by visitors to town.

Spruill noted development is in the works that will help add more hotel rooms to the city.

An ongoing project that has been affecting sales downtown is progressing, and the city is also looking ahead to improve infrastructure.

“I love Main Street. I realize right now it’s a bit of a mess, but it’s a good mess, because the end result is something we’ll be able to see, and we’re seeing it fairly quickly. We will be done with it in the latter part of 2026.”

“We understand that in order for us to grow, we can handle what we’ve currently got, but in order for us to grow, we’re going to have to be able to expand our water capacity, and we’re going to have to expand our sewer capacity. And, we are spending somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 million in order to do that over the next couple of years. We should be ready to take on new, larger projects and new inflow by the end of 2027,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

Spruill also touted the Highway 182 project, saying it’s bringing development and investment to an area of town that has been long neglected.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X