Starkville-MSU Rapid Transit will require mask for those riding the buses

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Before you make your way to MSU tomorrow, be sure to grab a mask.

Since the pandemic, the Federal transit authority has required masks on buses.

The Starkville-MSU Rapid Transit receives funding through the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Meaning, the university is to follow protocol from the department.

” So we will be prepared tomorrow they have a box of masks and each bus is coming to and from campus. So those that don’t come prepared with a mask will have a mask to give them they can ride to the stadium and from the stadium and able to wear the mask that’s required,” said Jeremy Dumas, Executive Director of Maroon and Co.

The mask mandate is in effect until further notice.