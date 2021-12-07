Starkville Police Department requests your assistance locating Saleisha Murry

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Starkville Police Department requests your assistance locating Saleisha Murry aka “Shay Shay” (13).

Murry was last seen leaving Louisville St. on Friday night, December 3rd. She is described as 5’4″, 120lbs.

She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

The Starkville Police Department and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131.