Starkville Southwire looks to help hurricane victims in other states

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A company in Starkville is asking for help to send supplies to victims of Hurricane Helene.

Southwire is hosting a Disaster Relief Effort through October 11.

You can bring your donations to the trailer parked at the Starkville Walmart from 7a.m. until 7 p.m.

They’re asking for things like paper goods, cleaning supplies, individually wrapped snack food items, hygiene products, baby items, and beverages.

All donations will go to those affected by hurricane Helene in Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

Again, Southwire will accept items through October 11 at the Starkville Walmart.

