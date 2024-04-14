Starkville Sportsplex hosts first ever home and garden show

There are several small businesses in the WCBI viewing area that most people do not know about. Business owners are hoping the home and garden show would help gain some foot traffic in their doors.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Several tables and vendors were lined up ready to teach shoppers about what they had to offer. Audrey Prisk is a Sales Associate at Twigs. She said this event was a great way to educate the community more about small businesses in the Golden Triangle.

“It is important to stay interested in the town’s local businesses,” said Prisk. “The owners of this store went to Mississippi State and got their degrees, so supporting local businesses is really important in our community.”

John Ingram works at Window World. He said the home garden show allowed him to show that the event was more than just gardens.

“This is the springtime of the year, so this is the best time to get your windows and doors replaced because of the upcoming summer and winter,” Ingram said. We can save you money from electrical costs, and energy saving is something that everybody is looking for now.”

Darin Buller owns the Farmhouse Furniture store. He said the garden show allowed him to show what his business has to offer.

“We are not limited to what you see in our catalog or our showroom we will take your idea and find someone that will work with your idea and then we will see what we can do with it,” said Buller.

Billy Nicks was a shopper at the home garden show. He said being able to learn about different businesses at once, was a draw for him.

“We have just been thinking about some of the flowers and some of the other equipment that they have like the side-by-side,” Nicks said. “Today is a pretty day, the sun is shining, so we just wanted to get out of the house.”

Blaine Coker is the relations worker at Taylor’s Tool and Supply.

“Everyone nowadays is looking for that hometown feeling, and everyone wants to give their money to something that they know is going to the right place,” said Coker. “We want to be here for the community.”

The home and garden show was held at the Starkville Sportsplex, and this was the first ever home and garden show.

