State and Ole Miss cadets face off in Calhoun City

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) — A rivalry rich in tradition like a tale as old as time, the 2025 Egg Bowl kicks off Friday, November 28 in Starkville. The Rebels are looking to continue their streak against the Bulldogs, and the Dawgs are looking to regain ground – and bragging rights.

But, before the Rebels and Dawgs face off in Davis Wade Stadium, their cadets met on friendlier ground at the Square in Calhoun City for the annual Egg Bowl Run and Food Drive.

Cadets from the ROTC programs at Mississippi State and Ole Miss met in Calhoun City Saturday to hand off the game ball – and help those in need.

And while next Friday’s Egg Bowl will be a hard-fought rivalry, the 12th annual Egg Bowl run was a day of fun, food, and friendly jabs.

“We are the closest midway point so it allows us to have a community event where people come out, where we can be friendly rivalries and the can food drive that we do each year fortifies the pantries at both of our food pantries here in the county. We have one here in Calhoun City and one in Bruce and we always split the donations that come in from the cadets between the two,” Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Director Laura Sanders said.

Sanders said the donations that the cadets bring are a help to the county.

“Oh my goodness! You know with the government shut down for 41 days and just the needs that we have. We’re a county of lower income and it’s a tremendous help. I spoke with the director of the Baptist Association earlier and he said they have lots of contributions and this is going to boost them and said they can probably run for six months now,” Sanders said.

Whether you’re a dawg or a rebel, the main goal of today was fulfilled and there are many families who will benefit from the generosity of State and Ole Miss students and alumni.

Sanders said the cadets donated around 2,500 can goods for the food pantries of Calhoun County.

